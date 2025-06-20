Grief in showbiz: Veteran actress Ayesha Khan passes away at 76

Pakistan’s entertainment industry is mourning the loss of senior television actress Ayesha Khan, who passed away at the age of 76. Her body was found in her apartment late last night, prompting an outpouring of grief from fellow actors and fans.

Police confirmed they discovered her lifeless body in a flat and initially shifted it to Jinnah Hospital. After preliminary procedures, it was moved to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth. The cause of her death remains unknown, as the postmortem is pending until her son arrives.

Many celebrities paid tribute to the veteran actress. Actor Adnan Siddiqui remembered her as someone who silently left a deep impact on people’s lives. He added that she once played the role of his on-screen mother and held a special place in his journey.

Actor Khalid Anam announced her passing with a heavy heart, calling her a legendary figure in Pakistani drama. He prayed for her forgiveness and strength for her family and fans to bear the loss. Similarly, Ahsan Khan also prayed for her to be granted a place in paradise.

Actress Shagufta Ejaz recalled her early acting days, expressing gratitude for Ayesha Khan’s support during her debut drama Aanch. She noted that such kindness is never forgotten. Javeria Saud also offered her prayers and condolences upon hearing the news.

Yasir Hussain shared a heartfelt message, saying that days had passed since her death, yet no one noticed. He reflected on how showbiz relationships often remain limited to work, despite frequent interactions. His words resonated with many, highlighting the lonely reality behind fame.