Ali Shamkhani alive and stable after Israeli attack, denies death rumors

Ali Shamkhani, top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, survived a serious injury in an Israeli airstrike on June 13. The attack hit his home during the first phase of a wider Israeli military operation. Some media outlets wrongly claimed he had died. However, Iranian state media later confirmed he was alive.

Shamkhani’s condition is now stable, and he is recovering. This news has cleared up the confusion caused by false reports of his death. His survival was later confirmed by both officials and national broadcasters. These updates brought relief to many in Iran.

In a strong personal statement, Shamkhani said, “I am alive and ready to sacrifice myself.” His words showed loyalty and courage. The message was widely shared in Iranian media. It aimed to stop fake news and raise morale among supporters.

The Israeli airstrike marked a sharp increase in regional tensions. Iran views it as a targeted attack against its leadership. However, the full aim of the strike remains unclear. The event has sparked debate on Israel’s military strategy in the region.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities continue to monitor the situation. They warned against spreading unverified news. They also said enemies use such rumors to create fear and confusion. For now, Shamkhani’s recovery brings calm after days of uncertainty.