PM credits his team for ‘economic turnaround’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a farewell meeting with the outgoing Country Director of the World Bank in Pakistan, Najy Benhassine.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed best wishes for Najy Benhassine and prayed for his health and success.

The prime minister emphasized that the stability and initiation of Pakistan’s journey towards economic development was the result of the hard work of the economic team.

On the occasion, Najy Benhassine said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the beginning of transformational change, stability, and economic development in Pakistan was commendable.

“Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the economic team saved Pakistan from the threat of default and set it on the path to stability”, Najy Benhassine added. He said the prime minister was a hardworking leader who rescued the economy of Pakistan despite challenges.

“Pakistan’s current economic team skillfully transitioned the country from stability to a path of growth”, he added.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the administration, teachers, and students of three Pakistani schools for securing a place among the world’s top ten community-driven schools in the World’s Best School Prizes 2025.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in all phases of Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center to be constructed in the federal capital.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the progress on the project, said that Jinnah Medical Complex would be a state-of-the-art hospital equipped with the best medical facilities and advanced medical research equipment to serve the entire region.

During the briefing on the project, it was told that roadshows were held in China, Turkey, South Korea, and Singapore, where the globally renowned companies had expressed interest in the project.

It was told that two conferences were held regarding the construction of the Complex, attended by 33 companies from 10 countries. Besides, the process of acquiring 600 kanals of land for the project was progressing swiftly.

The participants of the meeting were told that the advertisements for the appointment of experts/consultants had also been published internationally.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Syed Mustafa Kamal, Chairman of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Professor Dr. Saeed Akhter, and relevant senior government officials.