Punjab CM launches second phase of ‘Clinics on Wheels’

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “It was my dream to provide free and immediate treatment to the poor at their doorstep. I have always used my power and authority for the welfare of the people. The real work of serving the people in the health sector was done during the tenures of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

She while addressing the launching ceremony of Clinic-on-Wheels Phase-II project said, “The people of Punjab have suffered immensely in the last four years after the tenure of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The cancer patients had to come on the roads for being denied free medicines.”

She highlighted, “Thanks to Allah Almighty that not only cancer but also hepatitis, cardiac diseases, medicine and insulin doses for two months are being delivered at the doorsteps of patients. People had to abandon their work, take leave from their jobs and stand in ques for getting treatment and medicines. The health services on 911 Clinic-on-Wheels will be provided across Punjab from today onwards.”

She outlined, “It is a real revolution, a revolution in terms of providing access to the best health facilities to the people at large. Medicines are being delivered to people at their doorsteps. I congratulate Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Health Secretary Nadia Saqib and the entire team on the timely launching of Clinic-on-Wheels Phase-II project.”

She maintained, “The Clinic-on-Wheels project, which was initially started with 245 vehicles a few months earlier, is receiving excellent public feedback. Doctors, LHVs and allied staff are working in the rural areas as field hospitals on Clinic-on-Wheels. Clinic-on-Wheels also provide maternal, pediatric treatment and other minor medical procedures.”

She revealed, “Since there was no facility of air conditioner in the Clinic-on-Wheels vehicles in the phase-I, now excellent air conditioner vehicles have been purchased for phase-II. I flet immense pleasure by getting treatment like a normal patient in a government hospital. I got treatment by getting admission slip from the hospital. Underwent MRI scan and the doctors administered me injections.”

She added, “I feel profound pleasure over coming to know that the best and talented orthopedic surgeons are available at Mayo Hospital. By the grace of Allah Almighty, more than one crore patients have been provided free treatment immediately through Clinic-on-Wheels project. Clinic-on-Wheels also provide facilities for getting checked blood pressure, undergoing screening and treatment of other diseases.”

She emphasized, “Children suffering from malnutrition in South Punjab will be treated immediately through the Clinic-on-Wheels. Clinic-on-Wheels will also be tracked to prevent misuse of vehicles. 45,000 people are getting free treatment on a daily basis through the field staff and Clinic-on-Wheels. A few weeks ago, I felt overjoyed to inspect a field hospital in Harbanspura. The patients present at the field hospital expressed their profound happiness and joy over getting free treatment. The field hospitals have the best facilities for providing mother and child care, preventive vaccinations, family planning, malaria, diabetes, skin diseases and children’s diseases.”

She said, “Free medicines are being provided in government hospitals across Punjab, The Punjab government is allocating Rs.100 billion in the new budget for provision of health services and free medicines. I visit the hospitals and take feedback from every patient myself. People are running their own pharmacies and patients are not getting medicines in government hospitals. I myself witnessed that medicine cartons were lying in the hospital store and patients were being denied of getting free medicines. Now, an announcement is being made for free medicines in every hospital across Punjab, No doctor in any hospital can order medicines from outside.”

She revealed, “We are laying a network of health facilities in the new year 2025-26 across Punjab. Every fatal disease will be treated in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District going to be established in Lahore. 100-beded Children’s Hospital, Blood Diseases, Bone Marrow, Orthopedic and other hospitals are being built. PML-N government is providing real service to the people.

The people have announced their verdict in the Sialkot by-election.”