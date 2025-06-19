DG ISPR highlights students’ frontline role in information war

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), has underscored the critical role students play as the frontline force in Pakistan’s information war during a special session at the Saylani IT programme in Karachi.

The DG ISPR praised the students for their engagement and responsiveness to the nation’s security challenges on Thursday.

He highlighted the recent success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as a significant victory for peace, reaffirming Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to prioritising peace over conflict.

During the session, students asked insightful questions about Pakistan’s internal and external security environment.

The DG ISPR emphasised that the country’s armed forces remain disciplined and professional, steadfastly fulfilling their constitutional duties and orders from the state.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson added that Pakistan will continue to act as a net stabiliser in the region.

Students expressed their readiness to sacrifice everything for the protection of their homeland, affirming that no matter the front, they stand firmly behind the Pakistan Army, which they regard as the nation’s identity and strength.

The session concluded with students appreciating the interaction and expressing hope for more such engagements in the future. Pakistan “always lives on,” they declared.

Yesterday, DG ISPR, addressed students at Jinnah University for Women in Karachi, praising their role in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos during the recent conflict with India.

In his address, the DG ISPR highlighted how the nation, particularly students, played a vital part in dismantling India’s strategic assumptions.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its territories, calling Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan and emphasising the deep religious, cultural, and traditional ties binding the people of Balochistan to the country.

Lieutenant General Sharif Chaudhry also assured that no external force, including a small number of militants from India, could damage Pakistan’s relationship with Balochistan.