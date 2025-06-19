Senate passes Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2025

The Senate on Thursday passed the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at enhancing transparency and enabling public access to the asset declarations of senior government officials. The bill, moved by Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of Senator Ahmed Khan Cheema, Minister for Establishment, seeks to amend the Civil Servants Act, 1973, as reported by the Standing Committee. The legislation is intended to further operationalize the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964-specifically Rules 12, 13, and 13-A-and align them with the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2017. Under the proposed framework, asset declarations of officers in Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 17 to 22-including assets beneficially owned domestically or abroad by the officials or their family members-will be filed digitally and made publicly accessible. The bill provides that sufficient safeguards will be ensured to protect sensitive personal information, such as national identity numbers, residential addresses, and bank or bond account numbers. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will maintain the digital platform, while the Establishment Division will be equipped with a robust framework, resources, and tools to conduct risk-based verifications of the submitted declarations.