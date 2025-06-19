Congo Fever

Another death and another preventable tragedy. A young man in Karachi has become the latest victim of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF)–a lethal, tick-borne virus that reemerges with deadly predictability each year.

He developed symptoms days after slaughtering livestock for Eid, was turned away from more than one healthcare facility, and died shortly after being put on a ventilator. His story is tragic, but it is not unique. It is emblematic of a state that continues to treat public health as an afterthought: reactive, fragmented, and always too late.

The Congo virus is not new. Nor is its seasonal pattern mysterious. Yet even now, decades after it was first detected in Pakistan, the basic systems needed to manage its spread remain either missing or dysfunctional. Disease surveillance is skeletal. Tick control is rarely more than symbolic.

Public awareness campaigns are sporadic at best. Frontline health facilities, especially in urban centres, lack both the equipment and the triage capacity to respond in time. The entire system holds its breath and hopes the worst passes quickly.

What makes this failure inexcusable is that the risk is not theoretical. Pakistan has long been categorizd as high-risk for zoonotic disease outbreaks, and for good reason. Livestock moves across provinces with little oversight.

Eid brings hundreds of thousands of animals into dense urban markets, with minimal veterinary inspection and virtually no enforceable disease screening. The burden is then pushed onto overworked hospitals and underfunded clinics that are neither equipped to contain infection nor to handle the fallout.

At the municipal level, things are no better. Animal slaughter during Eid, especially in unregulated settings, often takes place in residential areas, on streets and sidewalks, with waste left to rot. Tick-infested hides, contaminated tools, and unsanitary disposal of offal create an ideal environment for viral transmission. Yet year after year, local authorities fail to mount a coordinated response. Congo fever is just one example in a growing list of infectious threats whose spread is amplified by policy inertia. Whether it’s dengue, typhoid, or new viral agents emerging with climate stress, Pakistan’s health infrastructure is already operating beyond its limits. But even within constrained resources, the absence of preventive planning is a choice–that too, a dangerous one.

If we cannot deliver safety in moments as predictable as Eid, in cities as central as Karachi, we are not facing a health crisis. We are living in the long tail of governance collapse. *