PIA’s Paris Flight

A Pakistan International Airlines flight departed from Lahore to Paris this week for the first time in five years. Predictably, it was framed as a breakthrough. In reality, it marks a limited correction: an overdue restoration of a route lost to scandal, not a signal of institutional renewal.

The route was suspended in 2020 following a tragic crash in Karachi. In the immediate aftermath, the then aviation minister made a sweeping, unsubstantiated claim on the floor of Parliament: that hundreds of Pakistani pilots were flying on dubious licenses. The statement triggered an international backlash. European regulators promptly banned PIA from their airspace, and global carriers distanced themselves from Pakistani crew. The reputational cost was immense, and the airline has yet to recover. The irony is that the minister’s figures were later quietly revised. His announcement had been premature, poorly verified, and diplomatically reckless.

But PIA’s decline predates the scandal. Once regarded as a pioneer in the region, the airline’s gradual deterioration was the product of long-standing structural rot. Executive positions were politicised. Procurement became murky. Staffing ballooned to unmanageable levels. By 2016, PIA had over 700 employees per aircraft, which is unsustainable in any aviation economy.

The results were as expected. Operational chaos, declining safety standards, and rising debt. Successive governments issued bailouts, but none implemented the deep reform required to reverse course. The airline survived on subsidies, not performance.

Privatisation has been touted as a turning point, but the process revealed more problems than solutions. Only one bidder came forward-and it was not from the aviation sector. To make the deal viable, the government carved out liabilities and offered tax concessions. Even then, investor interest remained limited. At one point, PIA’s own employees submitted a bid: an illustration of how deeply internal control remains embedded.

The return of the Paris flight is, at best, a procedural milestone. The conditions that triggered the ban may have passed, but the underlying dysfunctions remain. There is no new fleet strategy, no transparent hiring overhaul, and no evidence of an improved regulatory environment.

Airlines are public instruments. They reflect state capacity, technical competence, and trust. For years, PIA has struggled to reflect any of those values. A reopened route does not amount to rehabilitation. It is an opportunity: narrow, conditional, and fragile.

The aircraft may have taken off. Whether the institution follows will depend on more than runway clearance. It will depend on whether the state is finally willing to reform, not just rescue. *