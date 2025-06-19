Sky is the Limit

The recent meeting between Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and President Donald Trump in Washington was far more than a formal courtesy. Spanning over two hours inside the White House, it marked an unusual and deliberate elevation of engagement between two countries whose ties have often oscillated between transactional utility and strategic ambiguity.

It comes at a time of regional strain. Just weeks earlier, South Asia stood on the edge of conflict following a brief but volatile military flare-up between Pakistan and India. Islamabad’s response during the crisis was measured and lawful, rooted in a longstanding commitment to stability in the region. In contrast, New Delhi’s conduct revealed an alarming disregard for international norms. The crisis underscored the fragility of peace in South Asia but also brought into sharp relief the kind of restraint and maturity Pakistan seeks to practice.

The White House meeting reflected a wider conversation. The agenda was expansive. Alongside traditional security concerns, the discussion covered trade, climate resilience, digital technology, and regional connectivity. This breadth signals a reorientation in Pakistan’s strategic outlook. The focus is increasingly geo-economic. The emphasis is shifting toward investment, technological partnerships, and long-term development goals rather than traditional security dependencies.

A door has opened in Washington. Whether it leads to a wider corridor of cooperation depends on what both capitals are prepared to do next.

The United States remains Pakistan’s largest export market. Commercial relations continue to grow, and there is immense potential in sectors such as energy, food processing, IT services, and minerals. What Pakistan is proposing is a cooperative framework rooted in mutual economic gain, including new channels for investment in agriculture, clean energy, and artificial intelligence. Such engagement would serve both economic and strategic objectives, especially as the United States seeks reliable partners in the Muslim world.

There is an equally urgent diplomatic message embedded in this outreach. Pakistan does not view its bilateral relations as exclusive. Its ties with China, including through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, are development-focused. They do not come at the expense of other partnerships. In turn, Pakistan expects to be approached by Washington on its own terms. The bilateral relationship with the United States should not be shaped by the contours of Pakistan’s ties with India, Afghanistan, or Beijing.

For too long, Washington has viewed South Asia through a lens that reduces Pakistan’s relevance to a function of third-party considerations. That approach has contributed to a strategic imbalance. India has benefitted from unparalleled diplomatic and military support, even as its military doctrine and posture have grown increasingly Pakistan-centric. Its refusal to engage in sustained dialogue, its reliance on aggressive rhetoric, and its continued interference across the Line of Control all reflect a mindset that seeks confrontation as a means of domestic political gain.

This pattern threatens the entire region. Kashmir remains unresolved. Water disputes continue to simmer. Nuclear doctrines are evolving under pressure. The region cannot afford to stumble into another crisis. The United States, if it seeks to play a constructive role, must ensure its regional policy is even-handed and geared toward defusing tensions, not inflaming them.

Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programs exist within a strict framework of regional deterrence. Islamabad has proposed a Strategic Restraint Regime before. That offer remains on the table. However, any expectations of unilateral compromises on national security are misplaced. Stability can only be preserved through parity, dialogue, and credible guarantees.

Afghanistan remains another area of possible convergence. Extremist networks are regrouping in the post-withdrawal vacuum. The cost of ignoring this resurgence will be borne by more than just the immediate neighbourhood. The United States and Pakistan have both suffered at the hands of transnational terrorism. Renewed cooperation in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and regional stabilization will be essential in the months ahead.

This alignment of strategic and economic opportunity is rare. It is in this context that the meeting in Washington should be understood. It is not simply about resetting ties. It is about building an architecture for future cooperation that reflects shared interests and avoids the missteps of the past. That includes separating regional engagements from great power rivalries. Pakistan’s interest lies in the economic uplift of its population. Its vision for the future is tied to growth corridors, trade agreements, and technological access. It does not aspire to be a spoiler. It seeks to be a bridge.

For this vision to materialize, Washington must resist reducing Pakistan to a footnote in its policies toward others. Pakistan is a sovereign country of strategic depth, demographic weight, and regional influence. It must be approached accordingly. The moment calls for maturity on both sides. There is room to build a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship, but only if it is rooted in respect, realism, and reciprocity.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786 @gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram