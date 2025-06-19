School education dept holds EGRA baseline survey

The School Education & Literacy Department (SE&LD), Government of Sindh, in collaboration with the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), hosted a high-level dissemination workshop for the Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) Baseline Survey 2024 at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi. Held under the Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation (SELECT) Project, the workshop presented data from 7,200 Grade 2 students across 600 schools in 12 project districts.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Junaid Hameed Samo, Chief Program Manager, RSU, stressed the importance of evidence-based reforms. Key EGRA findings were shared, showing significant learning gaps: 28% of students in Sindhi medium schools and 45% in Urdu medium schools were non-readers, while 25% and 21% respectively achieved expected reading fluency.

To address these challenges, the SELECT Project is implementing a comprehensive Continuous Professional Development (CPD) initiative. So far, 19,037 teachers from over 11,000 schools in 473 clusters have been trained in effective reading instruction strategies. The CPD model includes recurring IT-based classroom observations, coaching, and mentoring by Guide Teachers and Subject Coordinators. In addition, from November 2024, monthly IT-based mini-EGRAs will be conducted to monitor progress and guide instruction. To support learning materials, over 213,000 reader sets-20 storybooks each for Grades 1 and 2-have been distributed to schools.

A robust panel discussion moderated by Mr. Zulfiqar Bachani examined the implications of EGRA findings. Panelists emphasized the need to:

Revisit the hierarchy and assessment model as DCAR requires additional resources for implementation.

Use EGRA data to refine reading standards and benchmarks.

Prioritize data utilization to reflect classroom realities and student capacity.

Maximize CPD platforms to engage teachers as agents of change.

Strengthen national and provincial assessment frameworks.

Recognize CPD as a mainstreamed tool transforming not just classrooms, but communities.

Mr. Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary Education, reaffirmed SE&LD’s commitment to foundational learning, highlighting the need for collaborative, cross-sectoral action. Concluding the event, Ms. Erum Ismail Rind, Project Coordinator SELECT, urged stakeholders to translate evidence into practical classroom reforms.

The workshop marks a key milestone in Sindh’s journey to improve foundational literacy through data-informed planning and system transformation.