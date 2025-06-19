Aseefa for greater investment in health, education sectors

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Thursday called for a national education emergency, highlighting the critical need for greater investment in health, education, and human capital in light of escalating public hardships.

Participating in the ongoing budget debate in the National Assembly, she underscored the importance of a pro-poor and pro-women budget, advocating for meaningful measures to empower women across the country.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari stressed that Pakistan needs a budget that is progressive, centered on the people, and safeguards the most vulnerable segments of society.

She voiced strong opposition to the proposed General Sales Tax (GST) on solar panels, warning that it could hamper efforts to tackle the country’s worsening energy crisis.

Citing statistics, she noted that 56 million Pakistanis still lack access to electricity, while residents in her own constituency endure up to 15 hours of loadshedding daily.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari welcomed the 21% increase in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) budget, calling for its expansion to include female literacy and health insurance. She described BISP as Asia’s largest social safety net, supporting nearly half of Pakistan’s population.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively advocating Pakistan’s interests on the international stage and lauded the Sindh government for constructing 2.1 million flood-resistant houses across the province.