President Zardari briefed on navy’s readiness, praises ‘operation haq’ success

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari visited the Naval Headquarters on Wednesday, where he was briefed on Pakistan Navy’s operational preparedness and recent achievements in ‘Operation Haq’. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf welcomed the president and presented a guard of honour on his arrival.

The president paid tribute at the Martyrs’ Monument, laying a wreath in remembrance of fallen heroes. During his visit, Admiral Ashraf gave a detailed briefing to the president about maritime security and the Navy’s successful response to regional threats, especially under the ongoing strategic operation codenamed “Ma’raka-e-Haq” (Battle for Truth).

President Zardari appreciated the Navy’s swift and resolute response to recent provocations, particularly commending its role in defending against Indian aggression. He praised the unshakable resolve shown by naval forces and acknowledged their contribution to national security during this critical time.

He also expressed confidence in the Navy’s readiness and professionalism, noting that their performance reflects discipline, strength, and national pride. He reaffirmed full support for the armed forces in safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime borders and economic interests.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf thanked the president for his visit and reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to defending the seas and maritime sovereignty. He stated that Pakistan Navy will continue to play its role with dedication and courage in protecting the nation’s strategic interests.