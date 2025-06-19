Bumrah targets three-test role in England series, prioritizes fitness over captaincy

India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah plans to play only three out of five Tests in the upcoming series against England. The decision comes as part of his strategy to manage his fitness after recovering from a serious back injury.

Bumrah, 31, confirmed that his body feels fine but he wants to avoid pushing too hard. With five Tests scheduled in less than seven weeks, he said it’s smarter to pace himself. “I plan on the go, but three Tests is what I can manage right now,” he told Sky Sports.

The pace ace has already claimed 205 Test wickets, and 60 of those came against England. He remains a key figure in a younger Indian squad now led by Shubman Gill, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last month.

Bumrah also revealed that he stepped away from captaincy talks. He spoke to his doctors and the BCCI and decided it wouldn’t be fair to lead the team if he couldn’t play all five Tests. “There’s no drama,” he clarified, “just a wise choice for the team’s consistency.”

Despite the limited role, Bumrah aims to give his best in the matches he plays. His focus is on extending his career and staying available across all formats. The first Test starts Friday at Headingley, and fans can expect him to make a strong impact from the beginning.