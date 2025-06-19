Senate informed: 2,500 civil servants hold dual nationalities, bill still pending

ISLAMABAD – The Senate was informed on Wednesday that around 2,500 civil servants, including four federal secretaries, currently hold dual nationality. The revelation sparked debate during the ongoing budget session, highlighting national security and policy concerns.

PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, who raised the issue, stated that he had submitted a bill to ban dual-national bureaucrats. Though the bill was unanimously passed by a Senate committee, it has yet to be presented in the full House for approval.

Senator Afnan questioned the loyalty of those with dual citizenship, warning that such individuals could pose serious risks to national security. He referenced a recent case in Iran involving foreign agents and cautioned Pakistan against a similar threat if immediate action is not taken.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Quratul-Ain Marri criticized the federal budget, arguing that it fails to support allies and neglects key sectors like agriculture. She stressed that the country has long claimed to be agro-based, yet farmers received neither relief nor long-term planning to improve productivity.

Other lawmakers also shared their concerns. BAP’s Manzoor Ahmad Kakar highlighted the absence of a clear roadmap to resolve Pakistan’s debt crisis and growing poverty. PPP’s Palwasha Khan opposed the tax burden on e-commerce and low-income households, warning it could harm small businesses.

PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid, however, defended the budget, stating it maintained market stability and received positive feedback from the stock market. The Senate will reconvene today (Thursday) to continue the budget discussions.