Dialogue, not war: Xi and Putin push for middle east peace

Beijing/Moscow: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Thursday in which they strongly condemned Israeli military strikes on Iran, urged an immediate ceasefire, and stressed that diplomacy—not war—is the only path forward.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, President Xi told Putin that China remains committed to playing a constructive role in restoring peace in the Middle East. He emphasized that international efforts should focus on “cooling down tensions” and facilitating dialogue among conflicting parties.

President Xi further urged all sides—especially Israel—to strictly follow international law and avoid causing harm to innocent civilians. He warned that escalating violence poses a direct threat to regional peace, and called for a swift end to military action in favor of diplomatic solutions.

President Putin echoed these sentiments, praising China’s stance and supporting its role in peace efforts between Iran and Israel. The Kremlin released a statement confirming that both leaders strongly condemned the Israeli strikes, calling them a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

In their conversation, both leaders rejected military solutions to concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and emphasized that diplomacy remains the only effective approach. President Xi also expressed support for Russia’s mediation efforts, signaling deeper cooperation between the two powers on stabilizing the region.

The call highlights growing international pressure for de-escalation amid rising Iran-Israel tensions, as fears grow over a broader conflict impacting the already fragile Middle East.