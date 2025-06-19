Congo virus claims 3 more lives in Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan is witnessing a worrying rise in Congo virus cases, with three more deaths reported in the last three days. Two patients passed away in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while one more case was confirmed in Karachi, bringing the total death toll to five in recent days.

Two infected individuals died while receiving treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar. This raises the death toll from Congo virus in the province to three within the past 72 hours. The virus has sparked concern among health officials, especially following Eid-ul-Adha, a time when livestock handling increases the risk of infection.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ehtisham Ali attributed the recent deaths to negligence and lack of precautions during Eid. He confirmed that contact tracing and sanitization operations are underway at the homes of the deceased to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, two people have died from Congo virus in the past three days. The most recent case involves 22-year-old Zubair Lakhio, a resident of Ibrahim Hyderi, who passed away at the Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital. He had been admitted a week ago in critical condition and could not recover despite intensive care.

Health department officials confirmed that teams are active in affected areas, providing awareness and safety guidance to the public. Medical experts have also urged citizens to take extra precautions, especially while handling animals, and to seek medical help immediately if symptoms appear.