Barrister Saif criticizes Maryam Nawaz for claiming public projects as personal achievements

PESHAWAR — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif has strongly criticized Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for claiming credit for public welfare projects. He accused her of trying to falsely present herself and her father, Nawaz Sharif, as national heroes.

Dr. Saif questioned how Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif could claim ownership of development projects without a genuine public mandate. He said, “One must have a legitimate public mandate and a real record of public service to name projects after themselves.”

He also challenged their moral authority to associate their names with London flats, which he claimed were acquired through misusing public funds. According to Dr. Saif, the nation knows that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz came to power through rigged election results.

Dr. Saif praised Imran Khan, calling him the true hero who raised Pakistan’s name internationally. He questioned what achievements Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz have that deserve national pride or recognition.

Referring to the February 8 elections, he said Nawaz Sharif lost to Dr. Yasmin Rashid and only entered the assembly due to rigging. Dr. Saif added that naming publicly funded projects after oneself insults the people’s mandate and trust.

In conclusion, Dr. Saif urged political leaders to respect the democratic process and avoid using public resources for personal gains, emphasizing that genuine leadership must come from the people’s will.