Israeli Defense minister threatens to kill Iran’s supreme leader after hospital attack

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has threatened to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. Katz warned that Khamenei would pay the price for his crimes.

Katz said Israel will begin targeting new strategic sites in Iran to eliminate threats looming over the Israeli state. He also emphasized that these attacks aim to shake the foundation of Khamenei’s regime.

It remains unclear whether the Israeli government has officially ordered a strike against Khamenei. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has so far resisted such extreme measures to keep diplomatic options open with Iran’s government.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recent missile strikes in a post on social media platform X. He accused Iranian “terrorist oppressors” of targeting Soroka Hospital and civilian areas in central Israel.

Netanyahu vowed to hold Tehran’s rulers fully accountable for the attacks and pledged to defend Israeli citizens from further harm. The conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate amid growing fears of a broader regional war.

As tensions rise, the possibility of direct strikes on Iran’s top leadership adds a new, dangerous dimension to the conflict, while diplomatic efforts remain fragile and uncertain.