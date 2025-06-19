China warns Israel-Iran conflict risks spiraling ‘out of control’

China has warned that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran could quickly spiral out of control, urging all parties to prioritize a ceasefire to avoid plunging the region into deeper chaos. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed serious concern over the escalating violence during calls with regional leaders.

On Wednesday, Wang spoke with Egypt’s foreign minister, highlighting Israel’s actions that violate international laws and have sharply increased tensions in the Middle East. He warned that the situation risks becoming uncontrollable if urgent steps are not taken to de-escalate the conflict.

In a separate conversation with Oman’s foreign minister, Wang stressed that the region cannot afford to slide into an unknown abyss. He called for a ceasefire agreement as the highest priority to restore calm and prevent further destruction.

The conflict intensified after Israel launched large-scale airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities last Friday. Both countries have since exchanged missile attacks, raising fears of a prolonged war that could engulf neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, the United States has demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” with President Donald Trump indicating that Washington may still join the conflict. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed never to surrender and warned the US of “irreparable damage” if it intervenes militarily.

As the violence continues, China and other world powers are pushing for a diplomatic solution to stop the bloodshed. Wang’s calls underline Beijing’s concern over the risk of wider regional instability and its hope for peaceful negotiations.