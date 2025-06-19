North Korea condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, warns US and Europe against fueling war

North Korea strongly condemned Israel’s recent strikes against Iran, calling them a “crime against humanity” and warning the United States and European powers to stop fueling the conflict. A spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry expressed “serious concern” over Israel’s military actions and accused it of killing civilians.

The statement, released by North Korea’s state-run news agency KCNA, described Israel’s attacks as “illegal state-sponsored terrorism” that threatens to trigger a full-scale war in the Middle East. North Korea blamed Israel, supported by the US and Western countries, for undermining regional peace and global security.

Since Israel launched strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program last Friday, both sides have exchanged missile attacks for six days. Iran reported at least 224 deaths, including military personnel and civilians, while Israel confirmed 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries, also affecting civilians.

North Korea has recently strengthened ties with Russia, which is allied with Iran, and supports Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine. This growing partnership adds a complex layer to the ongoing tensions, especially as the US considers joining Israel in potential military action against Iran.

US President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to involve the United States militarily but warned that Iran’s leadership could fall if the conflict continues. North Korea urged Trump and other Western leaders to avoid escalating the situation further.

The North Korean spokesperson concluded by accusing the US and European countries of pushing the Middle East towards “an uncontrollable catastrophic phase.” The international community is closely watching these developments as the risk of wider conflict grows.