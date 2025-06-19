Trump faces backlash from MAGA supporters over possible strike on Iran

President Donald Trump is facing growing opposition from his own MAGA base over the possibility of launching a US strike against Iran. Some of his key supporters are urging him to avoid getting America involved in another Middle East conflict.

Prominent Republicans like Steve Bannon have publicly expressed caution about joining Israel’s military campaign to destroy Iran’s nuclear program. Bannon warned that a new war could deeply divide the country, saying, “We can’t do this again. We’ll tear the country apart.”

This disagreement highlights a rare split between Trump and some of his closest allies, as he shifts from seeking diplomacy to possibly supporting military action. The move could risk alienating voters who propelled him to victory in 2016 and 2024.

Despite the pushback, Trump remains firm that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. He told reporters, “I only want one thing: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” adding that he does not want war but will act if necessary to prevent Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Other voices in the MAGA coalition, including Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, oppose deeper US involvement, emphasizing a strong “America First” stance against foreign wars. Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham supports Trump joining Israel to “finish the job” against Iran’s threat.

As debates continue, Trump has yet to make a final decision. His supporters and opponents alike are watching closely, aware that this choice could impact his political standing and the future direction of US foreign policy.