Iran and Israel exchange air strikes as Trump keeps US role unclear

Iran and Israel continued their intense air attacks on Thursday, deepening the worst conflict between the two nations in years. President Donald Trump has kept the world guessing about whether the US will join Israel’s campaign against Iran’s nuclear sites. The situation has raised fears of wider regional instability.

Over the past week, Israeli airstrikes have severely damaged Iran’s military leadership and nuclear capabilities, killing hundreds. In response, Iran launched missile attacks that killed 24 civilians in Israel. The escalating violence has also forced many residents in Tehran to flee amid growing Israeli air raids.

Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House but did not confirm if the US would get involved directly. He said, “I may do it. I may not do it,” leaving the decision open. Trump also mentioned possible talks with Iranian officials but noted it might be “a little late” for diplomacy.

European foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain plan to meet with their Iranian counterpart in Geneva to urge Iran back to nuclear talks. Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US that any military action would cause “irreparable damage” and said the Iranian people will not surrender.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is advancing step by step in targeting Iran’s nuclear sites and missile programs. Netanyahu praised Trump’s support and said the two leaders remain in constant contact during the crisis. However, tensions remain high as Israel faces new drone and missile threats from Iran.

Amid these developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged both sides to find a peaceful solution that respects Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear power and Israel’s security. As the conflict grows, global powers watch closely to prevent a wider war in the already fragile Middle East region.