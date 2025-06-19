23 well-known IT firms willing to establish institutions at NSIT

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which progress on Nawaz Sharif IT City project was reviewed. Nawaz Sharif IT City became the first institution in Punjab being approved by the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) gave a formal approval for the establishment of NSIT Silicon Block.

It was further apprised in the meeting that world’s renowned international IT groups have expressed their keen interest in the Nawaz Sharif IT City project. 23 well known IT companies are willing to establish their institutions in the Nawaz Sharif IT City Silicon Block. Plots have also been acquired for the establishment of institutions or offices in this regard.

It was further informed that world’s renowned Imperial College of London will establish a medical college and hospital in collaboration with Novecare. NetCol will establish Pakistan’s first comprehensive IT university in the Nawaz Sharif IT City. Roots Group will enter into a joint venture with the British University of Warwick.

Similarly, renowned companies namely DataFort and Mari-Tech will also jointly build Tier 3 and Tier 4 data centres. Data Rocks has expressed their interest in establishing Punjab’s first FTA-approved lab. CEO CBD Imran Amin gave a detailed briefing on the progress being made on the projects. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed the need for taking more effective, swift and necessary steps for the establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City project.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Day for Countering Hate Speech said that hatred, prejudice and narrow-mindedness must be countered on all fronts. She highlighted, “The poison of hate speech creates division, chaos and violence in societies. Hate speech is not only an attack on any individual, it also amounts to attacking the conscience of humanity.”

She outlined, “Islamophobia is the most dangerous form of hateful behavior. The identity of Muslims such as mosques and homes are subjected to the target of hatred. The practice of adopting hatred without any pretext is a constant threat to the world peace.”

She emphasized, “The international community must hold accountable such elements who are involved in spreading hatred in the name of freedom of expression.” She vowed, “No one will be allowed to sow the seeds of hatred. We will promote love, tolerance and respect in our dear homeland.”