Govt rolls out subsidy-backed electric vehicle policy

The Government of Pakistan is set to launch its National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-30, marking a major leap toward clean mobility, energy efficiency, and local industrial growth. The policy will be unveiled by SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan, highlighting a roadmap aligned with climate goals and economic reform. A Rs. 9 billion subsidy has been allocated for FY 2025-26 to support 116,000+ e-bikes and 3,100+ e-rickshaws, managed through a fully digital platform. Over Rs. 100 billion in total subsidies is planned, with 25% reserved for women. A NEV Adoption Levy on ICE vehicles will fund this shift and promote cleaner transport choices. The policy also strengthens local EV manufacturing with tariff protections and 90% localization in 2-3 wheelers. Infrastructure rollout begins with 40 charging stations on major motorways, alongside battery swapping, building code updates, and support for private investment. This press conference will outline how NEV Policy 2025-30 sets Pakistan on course for a sustainable, affordable, and inclusive EV future.