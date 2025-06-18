Rupee sheds 14 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 14 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 283.55 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.41. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.5 and Rs 285.6 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1 to close at Rs 326.48 against the last day’s closing of Rs 327.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.95, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.67 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 381.72 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 384.39. app