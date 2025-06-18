PSX sheds over 1,500 points

Bearish sentiments prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling the day lower by over 1,500 points on Wednesday. Selling pressure was observed throughout the trading session, dragging the KSE-100 Index to an intra-day low of 120,417.99. At close, the benchmark index settled at 120,465.93, a decrease of 1,505.11 points or 1.23%. Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies.