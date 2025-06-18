Gold decreases by Rs 2,245

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,245 and was traded at Rs.359,055 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs.361,300 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,925 to Rs.307,831 from Rs.309,756 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it came down by Rs.1,765 to Rs.282,188 from Rs. 283,953. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver went up by Rs.22 and Rs.19 to Rs.3,878 and Rs.3,324 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $20 to $3,378 from $3,398, whereas that of silver went up by $0.22 to $37.20, the Association reported.