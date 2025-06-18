Heatwave crisis: 935 affected in KP as temperatures soar

As temperatures continue to soar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ongoing heatwave has taken a serious toll on public health and the environment. According to Rescue 1122 officials, at least 935 people have been affected by the extreme heat this June alone. Out of these, 48 individuals were in critical condition and had to be shifted to hospitals for urgent medical care. The scorching temperatures have placed an unprecedented strain on emergency services across the province.

To combat the growing crisis, Rescue 1122 has established 108 anti-heatwave relief camps across 34 districts. These camps are equipped with essential facilities including hydration stations and first aid services, aimed at providing immediate relief to those suffering from heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Officials emphasized that these camps are strategically located in areas with higher exposure risk, ensuring quick accessibility for the public during peak heat hours.

Rescue 1122 Director General Shah Fahad said that the province is not only dealing with a public health emergency, but also a surge in environmental disasters. In just this month, 65 forest fire incidents have been reported — with Lower Dir and Abbottabad being the hardest-hit districts, each witnessing 14 separate outbreaks. These fires, fueled by dry conditions and high temperatures, are threatening both natural ecosystems and nearby human settlements.

In response, the provincial government has issued public safety advisories, urging residents to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, avoid physical exertion, and stay well hydrated. Emergency responders and district administrations are working together to control forest fire outbreaks and ensure the safety of local communities. Awareness campaigns are also underway to educate the public on heat-related illnesses and preventive measures.

Climate change continues to intensify the frequency and severity of heatwaves in Pakistan, disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities with limited access to resources. KP, along with provinces like Balochistan, has witnessed an alarming rise in wildfires over recent years. The situation demands urgent policy action, enhanced preparedness, and public cooperation to prevent further loss of life and environmental damage.