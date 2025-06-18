Russia defends Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear sites amid regional tensions

Russia has strongly defended Iran’s right to maintain peaceful nuclear installations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Iran had the right to such facilities in the past, holds it now, and will continue to do so in the future. She made these remarks while speaking to Sputnik Radio, stressing that peaceful nuclear sites are now under direct attack.

Zakharova warned that the threat of nuclear conflict in the Middle East is no longer a theory but a real and growing danger. She said these attacks are not only increasing tensions but also posing a serious threat to both the region and the entire world.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Zakharova highlighted that assaults on peaceful nuclear infrastructure have made the nuclear threat a reality. She emphasized that Iran’s nuclear facilities are legally justified and now under active threat, which is a matter of global concern.

This is Russia’s second major statement on the regional crisis in less than 12 hours. The growing urgency reflects Moscow’s increasing focus on developments in the Middle East, especially after the recent military exchanges between Israel and Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” targeting Iran’s nuclear program. In response, Iran struck back within hours. In the following days, both countries exchanged attacks, confirmed casualties, and reported damage on their territories, although both sides claimed that the losses were limited.