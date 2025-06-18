KARACHI – Pakistan’s current account balance showed a surplus of $1.812 billion during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2024-25, a significant improvement compared to a deficit of $1.572 billion in the same period last year. This positive trend reflects stronger external financial flows despite ongoing economic challenges.

However, the current account recorded a deficit of $103 million in May 2025. This follows a surplus of $47 million in April and a larger deficit of $235 million in May 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The trade deficit in goods increased to $24.394 billion between July and May, compared to $19.982 billion last year. Specifically, the deficit in May rose to $3.048 billion, up from $2.629 billion in April and $2.007 billion in May 2024.

Meanwhile, the services trade deficit remained fairly stable at $2.668 billion in the first 11 months, close to last year’s $2.633 billion. In May alone, the services deficit was $172 million, slightly lower than April’s $187 million.

Despite rising trade deficits, Pakistan saw a strong inflow of workers’ remittances, which reached $34.891 billion from July to May, up from $27.093 billion the previous year. The balance on secondary income also improved, recording $36.767 billion compared to $28.845 billion last year.

Overall, the data shows mixed trends but signals progress in balancing Pakistan’s external accounts, supported mainly by remittances and secondary income growth.