Iran warns of strong response if US directly joins Israeli strikes

GENEVA – Iran has warned that it will respond firmly if the United States becomes directly involved in Israel’s military actions, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Wednesday.

Ali Bahreini told reporters that he considers the US “complicit in what Israel is doing.” He added that Iran has set a clear red line and will react if the US crosses it, although he did not specify what would trigger this response.

The conflict escalated after Israel launched air strikes last Friday, accusing Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons—a claim Iran denies. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” a statement Bahreini described as hostile and unacceptable.

So far, the US has taken indirect steps, such as helping to intercept missiles fired at Israel. It is also increasing its military presence in the Middle East by sending more fighter jets, according to US officials.

Bahreini expressed confidence that Iran’s military will react strongly and appropriately if necessary. He said Iran is carefully watching the level of US involvement and will respond whenever needed.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are reportedly fleeing Tehran and other cities as Iran and Israel continue their missile exchanges, heightening fears of further conflict in the region.