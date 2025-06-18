PM Shehbaz urges swift global action to end Israel-Iran conflict

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed serious concern over the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. He called on the international community to take immediate steps to bring about a ceasefire and restore peace.

During a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister strongly condemned Israel’s aggressive actions against Iran, describing it as blatant hostility toward Pakistan’s brotherly nation. He noted that the conflict has already caused hundreds of casualties.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s full solidarity with Iran during this critical time. He revealed that on the first day of the conflict, he spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to express Pakistan’s support for peace and regional stability.

Highlighting the tragic situation in Gaza, the prime minister said that over 50,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, and thousands more have been injured due to ongoing Israeli attacks. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister will represent the country at the upcoming OIC foreign ministers’ meeting in Türkiye.

On the domestic front, the prime minister assured that no new taxes would be imposed on agriculture in the upcoming budget. He also announced a 10% salary increase for government employees and reduced the tax rate for salaried individuals earning between Rs. 600,000 and Rs. 1.2 million.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively representing Pakistan’s position in the US and Europe. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fight terrorism and fully support the armed forces in safeguarding the nation.