President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded that Iranian forces unconditionally lay down their arms as he issued a thinly veiled threat that American forces may target Iran’s head of state if the Islamic Republic doesn’t cease targeting Israeli civilians – or targets any American forces in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the US “know exactly where” Iran’s “so-called Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is “hiding” and described him as an “easy target” who is currently “safe” in his current location.

“We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers,” the president continued before adding: “Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In a second post moments later, he added another two-word demand: “unconditional surrender!”

Earlier, Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from a Group of Seven summit in Canada.

He said he may send US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to Iran for talks, but added, “it depends on what happens when I get back.”

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple,” he continued, adding that he wanted a “real end” to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, with Tehran “giving up entirely” on any weapons program.

The US president also warned residents in Tehran to evacuate amid fears of further escalation, but remained vague about Israel’s next steps in the conflict.

“You’re going to find out over the next two days,” he said. “Nobody’s slowed up so far.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates expressed deep concern over Israel’s escalating war with Iran, the foreign office said on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump said he wanted a “real end” to Iran’s nuclear program and warned of potential new developments in the coming days.

The exchange between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took place over a phone call, according to the official intimation.

The war between Iran and US ally Israel, which began on Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, has alarmed a region already on edge since Israel’s military assault on Gaza began in October 2023.

Iran launched its own retaliatory missile attacks, targeting dozens of strategic sites in Israel, as civilian casualties mounted on both sides. There has been no sign of de-escalation so far, with both sides continuing to strike military and economic targets, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a call from the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the foreign office of Pakistan said in a social media post.

“The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation in the wake of Israel’s military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it added. “They expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions and underscored the urgent need to support efforts for ensuring regional peace and stability.”

Moreover, Pakistan has decided to evacuate the families of its diplomats and other non-essential staff stationed in Iran, a senior official at the Foreign Office confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, the FO official said that the families are being relocated as a precautionary measure, while certain members of non-essential diplomatic personnel are also being recalled.

However, the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran and its consulates in the country will continue to operate normally, the official clarified, adding that Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in Iran remain fully functional.

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful and defensive use of its nuclear capabilities, stating that they are solely intended for the protection of the nation and its people in the face of hostile threats.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Asif emphasized that Pakistan does not seek hegemony in the region and remains fully compliant with all international nuclear agreements and disciplines.

Drawing a sharp contrast, the minister expressed concern over Israel’s actions, describing them as hegemonic in nature and warning that they risk triggering widespread conflict.

“Israel’s aggressive policies are creating instability that could engulf the region and beyond,” he warned.

Asif also criticized the Western world’s continued patronage of Israel, calling the country a “rogue state” and warning that such support could lead to catastrophic consequences for global peace and security.