Field Marshal lauds expats’ economic role during US visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir appreciated the economic contributions of overseas Pakistanis during an interaction with the community members from his country in Washington DC, according to a statement from the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Tuesday.

Munir is currently visiting the United States to strengthen bilateral military and strategic ties. This marks his second visit to the US since assuming charge as army chief in November 2022. His first visit was in December 2023, during which he met senior American civilian and military officials.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), is on an official visit to United States,” the ISPR said. “During the visit, the COAS interacted with the Overseas Pakistani community in Washington DC. The COAS received a warm reception and welcome from the overseas Pakistanis, who gathered in large numbers to meet with the Chief of Army Staff.”

“During the interaction,” the statement added, “the COAS expressed his deep appreciation for the vital and most significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis for being ambassadors of Pakistan. He acknowledged their contributions to Pakistan’s economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains.”

The ISPR said members of the diaspora shared their experiences and suggestions during the engagement.

Munir emphasized the importance of continued cooperation with overseas Pakistanis, calling for collaborative efforts to address common challenges and support Pakistan’s development.

The participants of the gathering applauded the armed forces of Pakistan for the “outstanding performance” during the recent military standoff with India.

The interaction concluded with a “renewed sense of purpose and commitment,” the military said, adding that both sides pledged to work together toward a more secure and resilient Pakistan.