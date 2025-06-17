Met office forecasts 25% above-normal monsoon rain for Pakistan this year

Pakistan is likely to experience 25 percent more rainfall than average during the upcoming monsoon season, officials said on Tuesday, with the country’s most populous province, Punjab, rolling out preparedness measures to address urban flooding and other climate-related emergencies.

The warning comes as Pakistan continues to suffer the effects of increasingly frequent and intense weather events, including heatwaves, droughts and devastating floods. Although the country contributes less than one percent to global carbon emissions, it remains among the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world.

Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) headquarters in Lahore to assess forecasts and coordination efforts ahead of the seasonal rains.

“This year’s monsoon rainfall is expected to be 25 percent above normal levels,” officials said during a briefing. “The heaviest rains are forecast for the month of August.”

During the visit, Chief Meteorologist Zahir Babar provided a detailed overview of the seasonal outlook and flood forecasting mechanisms, while emphasizing the importance of early warnings in major cities like Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala to minimize urban flood impacts.

Kathia said all necessary arrangements have been completed to manage the risk of flooding during the monsoon.

He stressed that a joint response plan must be implemented by all concerned departments to deal with cloudburst events and urban flooding.

Pakistan experienced catastrophic monsoon rains in 2022 that submerged large parts of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people and causing damage to homes, farmland and infrastructure exceeding $35 billion, according to government and UN estimates.

Officials also reviewed the flood early warning system for hill torrents and the control room operations for real-time monitoring of river flows under the Flood Forecasting Division.

Kathia praised the Meteorological Department’s coordination and technical preparedness, calling the working relationship between the PMD and PDMA Punjab “excellent.”