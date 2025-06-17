Punjab CM satisfied over tax-free budget with largest uplift outlay

Neither new taxes imposed nor their rates increased, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty for presenting a tax-free budget with the biggest development program in the history of the province. She added, “We will eliminate a gap between development and facilities in cities and villages.” She highlighted, “Fruits of development will now reach every village. 1800 villages in Punjab will be made model villages.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Besides Lahore Development Program, Punjab Development Project is also being brought in.” She added, “Development will no longer see a difference between rich and poor. It will be rather equal for all.” She underscored, “We have come with a spirit of serving the common man, may Allah Almighty grant us success.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We are sincerely trying to fulfill the mission of welfare of the people of Punjab.” She added, “We will fulfill promises made to the farmers. More than 129 billion are being allocated for the purpose.” She noted, “Not thousands but millions of farmers will benefit from the Green Tractor Scheme. Rs 15.5 billion are being given for more tractors.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “The construction and expansion of more than 12,000 kilometers of roads will be a record.” She added, “Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital and Sargodha’s

Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology will be completed this year.” She flagged, “Nawaz Sharif Medical District will be the first center in Pakistan where all deadly diseases will be treated, and research will also be conducted.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Students will be given meritorious scholarships and laptops.” She added, “Children will not sit on floor in any school in Punjab. Rs 40 billion are being given to provide them all missing facilities.” She emphasised,”Layyah and Bhakkar along with other remote districts will be given access to the motorway, besides extending better communication links to Muzaffargarh and Mianwali.” She vowed, “We will not let the children of laborers sleep hungry, and will give Rs 40 billion for their ration cards.”

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Mayo Hospital in Lahore due to complaints of shoulder pain.

As per media reports, she underwent an MRI scan of her right shoulder, which came back normal. Sources indicated she was experiencing symptoms consistent with a frozen shoulder, prompting the check-up.

Following the scan, the chief minister departed from the hospital’s surgical tower.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied her during the hospital visit.