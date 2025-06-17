Zardari and Shehbaz discuss economy and political climate in key meeting

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met to discuss Pakistan’s current political and economic situation. During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif briefed the president on his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates and shared key developments.

They also exchanged views on the upcoming federal budget. President Zardari stressed the importance of strengthening social welfare programs to support weaker sections of society. He highlighted the need for targeted assistance through effective safety nets.

President Zardari emphasized that budget planning should prioritize the welfare of salaried employees, pensioners, and low-income groups. He said the government must address the struggles of workers and underprivileged citizens.

The president further urged that the new budget should focus on practical steps to improve the lives of ordinary people. He called for real benefits for laborers and the working class.

The meeting underscored the need for unity and people-centered policies amid growing economic pressure. Both leaders agreed that inclusive development must remain the top priority in the coming fiscal year.