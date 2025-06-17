U.S. scientists develop simple blood test to detect liver transplant complications

American medical experts have developed a simple blood test to detect serious complications after liver transplants. According to health sources, this innovation comes after seven years of research. The test can identify issues much earlier and more easily than traditional methods like biopsies or expensive scans.

Currently, liver transplant patients must undergo complex and costly procedures to monitor post-surgery complications. However, researchers say the new blood test could replace those methods in the future. It works by detecting viral DNA in the blood that may cause organ failure after transplantation.

The test can also pinpoint whether the issue lies in the patient’s own body or in the transplanted liver. This helps doctors decide faster and more accurately how to treat affected patients. The improved diagnosis could lead to quicker recovery and better chances of survival.

Importantly, the test is designed for use after the liver transplant, not before. It aims to catch problems early during the critical recovery period. Scientists believe it could transform post-transplant care by making monitoring faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

Researchers are now awaiting approvals and funding for large-scale trials. If successful, the blood test could be available to regular patients within the next few years, offering a major breakthrough in liver transplant treatment worldwide.