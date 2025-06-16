Govt rebukes fake news claiming Pakistan plans nuclear strike on Israel

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has strongly rejected what he called “irresponsible” and “fabricated” fake news circulating on social media, which falsely attributed to a senior Iranian general a claim that Pakistan would launch a nuclear strike on Israel in retaliation for any attack on Iran.

Nearly 80 people, including top army officers, were killed while civilians were among over 300 wounded in Iran as a result of Israeli strikes on military sites and private residences on June 13. Iran subsequently launched its own retaliation with ballistic missiles fired at Israel and the two countries continued to exchange a volley over the weekend.

Posts from multiple Indian and others users on social media platforms and Indian media outlets since Sunday shared a video of Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei, claiming that he said Pakistan told Iran that if Israel drops a nuclear bomb on Tehran, Pakistan would retaliate in kind amid current tensions. However, fact-checking platform iVerify Pakistan concluded that the video was doctored, and the Iranian official had not made any such statement.

Addressing the matter during Senate’s session on Monday, Dar condemned the spread of false information in the wake of rising regional tensions and urged restraint amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

“Pakistan has made no such statement. This is an extremely irresponsible and fabricated claim,” he said. He warned that “war is no joke” and reaffirmed that the country’s nuclear and missile programmes are purely for self-defence.

“Our nuclear and missile programme is for our own protection,” he told lawmakers. “We stated back in 1998 that our nuclear weapons are for defence and regional peace. We haven’t signed the NPT because maintaining credible deterrence is necessary for our security.”

DPM also criticised the circulation of fake news on social media, citing an artificial intelligence-generated video falsely attributed to US President Donald Trump and disinformation regarding Pakistan’s nuclear posture.

“There was a video clip about Trump that later turned out to be AI-generated,” he said. “Since June 13, many fake stories have surfaced. Netanyahu’s interview being circulated is from 2011. This is not child’s play – this is a serious war. We must act with caution.”

He also clarified that Pakistan had played a constructive diplomatic role. “We engaged during the UN Security Council session. Iran appreciated Pakistan’s role,” Dar said. “Foreign ministers of Oman and Iran kept me informed. Iran’s foreign minister stayed in constant touch during talks,” he added.

Dar revealed that Iran was open to negotiations if Israel refrained from further attacks. “After the first attack, I spoke to Iran’s foreign minister. He said they would respond but were ready for talks if Israel did not retaliate again. We communicated this willingness to other states. There’s still time to stop Israel – Iran is ready.”

Opposition lawmaker Shibli Faraz questioned whether Pakistan’s nuclear facilities were safe in light of Israel’s recent strikes against Iran, urging the government not to be complacent in safeguarding them.

“Israel dare not look to Pakistan,” Dar said in response. “By the grace of god, Pakistan has the strength to respond to a brick with a stone, to any mala fide [intentions].

“I assure my brother the armed forces of Pakistan are fully alert. As they were alert during the India-Pakistan conflict,” he added.

The deputy prime minister was referring to India and Pakistan’s military conflict last month. The two countries pounded each other with missiles, drone strikes, fighter jets and artillery fire in a military conflict that lasted for four days before Washington brokered a ceasefire on May 10.