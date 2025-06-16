Blue economy is Pakistan’s new economic frontier, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday declared the blue economy as Pakistan’s “new economic frontier,” calling for a unified national effort to unlock its vast potential.

Speaking at the soft launch of the 2nd Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC 2025), the prime minister laid out the vision for transforming Pakistan into a regional maritime powerhouse.

“It is a great pleasure to see the Pakistan Navy, under the patronage of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and in collaboration with key partners, organizing the second edition of PIMEC,” said the prime minister. He lauded the leadership of Naval Chief, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, for their strategic foresight and dedication in steering this important initiative.

Highlighting the critical role of the Navy in national defense and regional security, he said, “The Pakistan Navy has been a formidable force through all conflicts and remains a strong pillar of our national security.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to international peace and maritime law, he cited the AMAN Exercise – featuring participation from over 50 countries as a symbol of Pakistan’s global engagement and cooperative maritime posture.

With over 1,000 kilometers of coastline and a position at the crossroads of vital sea lanes, Pakistan, the Prime Minister said, was uniquely positioned to harness the trillion-dollar global blue economy. “Even tapping a fraction of this economy could be a real game-changer,” he asserted.

“Our coastal trade already brings in nearly $7 billion a year and just imagine the potential if we fully develop this sector,” he said

He urged the nation to take inspiration from global success stories such as Japan, which rose from limited maritime resources to become a global leader in marine infrastructure and regional trade. “Let there be open competition,” he added, emphasizing the importance of resilience, innovation, and strategic investment.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to transform Pakistan’s maritime sector into a driver of inclusive, sustainable economic growth while calling for synergy among public and private sectors. “The time has come to take the lead,”

he said.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry outlined the government’s strategic roadmap for the maritime sector. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to building a vibrant blue economy and introduced the “Maritime at 100” Vision, a long-term plan to grow the sector into a $100 billion economic force by 2047 marking Pakistan’s centennial.

“PIMEC 2025 will be more than an exhibition; it will be a catalyst for investment, innovation, and regional cooperation,” the Minister told a gathering of policymakers, maritime professionals, and international stakeholders.

The minister while underscoring the immense potential of the sector, highlighted key economic drivers such as a Rs88 billion fisheries industry, the Gaddani Ship Recycling Yard, with recovery potential exceeding Rs30 billion, and a strategic location linking global trade routes.

“The oceans are not just water bodies, they are economic lifelines. Pakistan must position itself as a regional maritime hub,” he said.

To guide the sector’s future, the Minister announced that three major policy frameworks National Maritime Policy, National Shipping Policy, and National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy that were nearing completion and would ensure growth aligned with sustainability and innovation.

He also announced the creation of a Maritime Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a centralized Maritime Complaint Cell for transparency and efficiency, federal investment of Rs12 billion in the revival of the Gaddani Ship Recycling Yard, acquisition of four new ships for the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, raising the national fleet to 14 vessels, progress on a major dredging project at Port Qasim, and development of a multi-modal logistics corridor from Gwadar to bolster trade and connectivity.

He also emphasized Pakistan’s push to attract foreign investment and promote eco-friendly maritime practices, expressing optimism over Pakistan’s bid for a seat on the International Maritime Organization’s Council (Category C) in the upcoming elections in December 2025.

In his welcome remarks, the co-organizer of the event, Zohair Naseer, CEO of Badar Expo Solutions, said, “It is a moment of pride for us to collaborate with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Navy for the second edition of PIMEC. This event will feature a high-level maritime conference, B2B networking sessions, and a dynamic exhibition attracting global industry leaders, exhibitors, and trade delegations. The upcoming PIMEC 2025 is scheduled to take place from November 3 to 6 at the Karachi Expo Centre.”

He added that today’s soft launch ceremony was aimed at building momentum for what was expected to be Pakistan’s most significant maritime event to date.

Commodore Ahsan Ali Khan, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff, emphasized the vast economic potential of oceans in his remarks. “Oceans are not only a source of countless marine species and seabed resources – they also serve as the most cost-effective medium for transportation and global trade,” he said.

He noted that oceans were increasingly being tapped for tourism, renewable energy, aquaculture, and extraction of valuable resources like hydrocarbons and minerals. “With rising global populations, ocean-based economic activity is surging,” he stated.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location, offering the shortest sea access to Central Asian republics, Afghanistan, and western China via Karachi and Gwadar ports. “CPEC is a practical demonstration of Pakistan’s commitment to unlocking the blue economy’s potential and enhancing regional connectivity,” he said, adding that PIMEC represents a key milestone in that direction.