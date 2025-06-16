Punjab CM touts transparency in country’s largest uplift fund

Public funds are trust of the people, we are accountable to Allah Almighty, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing the 27th meeting of the provincial cabinet.

She added, “Success comes with sincere intention and hard work, this year we will work even harder than the last year.” She highlighted, “We are not only giving a zero tax budget, but the largest development budget. The previous development budget was also a record, we will break all our own records. We not only gave a surplus budget of Rs 740 billion despite fulfilling IMF conditions, but also delivered by imposing emergency in the province.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”100 new innovative programs and projects started in Punjab, 700 roads are being built, construction and expansion of 12,000 KMs of roads is a big record.” She added, “Full attention is focused on the people, there is no example of such a hefty budget in health and education in the history. Free medicines will be available everywhere. We will also meet our target of providing essential facilities in government schools during this year.” She underscored, “A record of cleanliness was set across the province on Eid. It is easy to increase taxes by increasing their rate, but instead we will focus on enhancing the tax net. If we build two or four big projects, it seems as if a big job has been done, but we have brought 100 new programs. More than 40,000 houses could not even be made in 40 years but we have made them in just one year.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I have memorized figures related to each department in 2025-26 budget, which will prove to be an unprecedented budget in the history of the country.” She added, “We will review the provision of bonus to government employees based on their performance, minimum wage of a laborer is fixed at 40,000/month.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “We are presenting a historic package of public service. Governance is improving due to financial discipline.” She added, “The entire progress will be presented in the provincial assembly, everyone will tell how much funds were spent where. No scandal surfaced due to e-tendering and good governance.” She flagged, “Senior minister worked all night to finalise the budget, and I congratulate her for this. I also congratulate Chief Secretary and his entire team, Nawaz Sharif also praises them. Success achieved was given by Allah Almighty, the intention is good, we will continue to work even harder.” Senior Minister & Minister for Planning and Development Marriyum Aurangzeb and Finance Minister gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet.