G7 leaders seek unity on Ukraine, Mideast

Group of Seven leaders met on Monday seeking a common approach on wars in Ukraine and the Middle East but before their summit formally began, US President Donald Trump said removing Russia from the former Group of Eight over a decade ago had been a mistake. Trump’s overt statement of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin was an early challenge for a once tight-knit grouping that has struggled to find unity as Washington retreats from multilateralism. G7 leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US, along with the European Union, are convening in the resort area of Kananaskis in the Canadian Rockies until Tuesday. Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump said the former Group of Eight had been wrong to kick out Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea. “This was a big mistake,” Trump said, adding he believed Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Putin not been ejected. “Putin speaks to me. He doesn’t speak to anybody else … he’s not a happy person about it. I can tell you that he basically doesn’t even speak to the people that threw him out, and I agree with him,” Trump said.