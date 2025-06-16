APNS briefs info secy about delayed payments, unfair ads distribution

The Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Ambreen Jan, held a detailed meeting with the newly formed Federal Capital Committee (Islamabad & Rawalpindi) of APNS, under the Chairmanship of Faisal Zahid Malik.

Also present were senior officials from the Ministry, including Mobashir Hasan (Principal Information Officer).

Members of the Federal Capital Committee who attended included Khushnood Ali Khan, Waseem Ahmad, Ansar Mahmood Bhatti, Agha Bilal, Abid Mughal, and Syed Amjad Ali.

At the outset, the APNS delegation congratulated Ms. Ambreen Jan on her elevation to Grade-22 and expressed optimism about enhanced collaboration between the ministry and media stakeholders.

The Chairman of the Federal Committee also commended the Ministry of Information, under the leadership of Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, for effectively articulating and defending Pakistan’s position during the recent armed engagement with India.

The APNS representatives raised several key issues during the meeting, including: Pending payments to APNS member publications for government advertisements and unfair distribution of advertisement share among APNS member outlets.

Responding to these concerns, Federal Secretary Ambreen Jan assured the APNS delegation of the government’s commitment to resolving the issues through mutual understanding and cooperation. She directed the PIO and DG (IP) to immediately examine and address the concerns regarding delayed payments and ad distribution.

Ms. Jan reaffirmed the government’s intention to revise and enhance advertisement rates for newspapers and periodicals, instructing the DG (IP) to move a summary in this regard, which would be forwarded to the Prime Minister via the Ministry of Finance.