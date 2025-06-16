Senate hosts high-level dialogue on AI’s role in democratic governance

In a significant move toward technological modernisation, the Senate of Pakistan on Monday hosted a high-level session on the strategic role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in democratic governance and institutional innovation.

The event was organised under the European Union-funded Mustehkam Parlimaan Project. The session, titled “Digital Transformation: Strategic Opportunities and Challenges for Lawmakers,” was held at Parliament House and brought together lawmakers, diplomats, AI experts, and media professionals to explore how AI can transform legislative work in ethical, transparent, and impactful ways.

Speaking at the session, Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka highlighted the EU’s leadership in setting global standards for responsible AI governance.

“Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping our societies- but values must guide its development. The European Union has adopted the world’s first comprehensive AI legislation to ensure this transformation is not only innovative but also ethical, inclusive, and safe. We believe parliaments have a vital role to play in setting the course for AI governance. That’s why the EU is proud to support Pakistan’s Senate through the Mustehkam Parlimaan Project-to ensure this journey is human-centred, collaborative, and grounded in democratic principles.”

In her opening remarks, Rida Qazi, Advisor to the Chairman Senate, highlighted the importance of building AI literacy among lawmakers and aligning innovation with institutional purpose. “We are moving from exploration to integration,” she said.

“With tools like the Parliamentary ChatBot, we are laying the groundwork for faster, smarter, and more responsive legislative service.” She appreciated the support of development partners and asked the private sector to partner with the Senate of Pakistan in the development and integration of AI tools to further enhance institutional efficiency and innovation.

In his welcome remarks, Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider highlighted the Senate’s ongoing commitment to institutional modernisation and public service excellence.

The session featured an insightful AI literacy segment introducing Senators to the fundamentals of AI and its real-world applications in legislative environments, including a proof of concept of an AI-powered agent geared towards automating document management, streamlining workflows, and improving multilingual accessibility. Participants were also introduced to the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, setting a global benchmark for responsible AI deployment.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani extended his gratitude to the EU Mission in Pakistan for its steadfast cooperation in strengthening parliamentary performance in Pakistan, including supporting the establishment of the Parliamentary Budget Office and facilitating the AI Workshop today.

In his keynote address, the Chairman Senate termed digital transformation a national imperative.

“Embracing digital governance and integrating artificial intelligence into legislative work is no longer a question of if, but of how and when.” He said the Senate is proud to take the lead as the first parliamentary chamber in the region to commission an indigenous AI-powered chatbot. This will support Members by enabling faster access to legislative records, debates, and policy resources, ultimately enhancing the quality of lawmaking, oversight, and public service.

The Chairman said AI holds immense promise for parliaments, helping them to strengthen citizen engagement, detect disinformation, and promote more transparent and efficient governance.

“Our aim is to integrate these tools in a way that reflects democratic values and institutional integrity.” He added that continued collaboration with the European Union and the broader tech community would shape this transformation responsibly and inclusively.

He outlined the importance of the AI workshop for providing insights on how artificial intelligence can strengthen our role as lawmakers. He said that AI literacy will equip members with a better understanding of this technology and its practical use in legislative work. He also emphasised that one of the sessions on disinformation is equally vital, as false narratives continue to spread through digital platforms, AI can play a key role in detecting fake news and preserving public trust.

A panel discussion led by renowned journalist Talat Hussain, Amir Ghauri, and Ms. Aisha Nawaz Choudhry outlined the growing impact of AI in media management, disinformation, and legislative ethics. The session stressed that while AI presents new opportunities, it also raises critical questions around transparency, bias, and accountability-issues that Pakistan’s Parliament must confront proactively. Mr. Dr. Najeeb Ullah Marwat, Member Planning Commission, also addressed the participants.