Indo-Israel Nexus Rogue States Denting the Global order

After the provocative strikes of Israel on Iran; Middle East is trembling with the loud drum beats of war. Despite being bruised, Iran has so far shocked the Israel and her backers. Why Israel is turning more aggressive and arrogant with every passing day? Obviously, genocidal regime is sure that unconditional support of known Western players especially infamous veto from USA is not going to expire any soon. Recent Israeli strikes in Iran are absolutely illegal and nothing short of deliberately designed escalatory war. Alarmingly, Netanyahu regime has found a new South Asian ally in the form of India led by Modi. While losing moral grounds, Israel is seeking refuge in propaganda and disinformation to repair the dented image. India, loaded with the mischievous ideas and extensive experience of disinformation, has jumped on the propaganda bandwagon of Israel.

Indo-Israel Mills of Propaganda: Latest Fabrications

Decisive defeat against Pakistan in recent May stand-off is too big to forget for India. Middle East crisis escalated with Israeli unjustified aggression against Iran has provided an exploitable opportunity to bruised Modi regime. Shocked with Iran’s retaliatory strikes, Israel is also striving hard to distort the facts in her favor. Both bruised allies, India and Israel, are crying about the hidden support extended by China, Pakistan and Russia to Iran in crucial hours of war. As usual , this rhetoric proved baseless having zero evidences.

Why Are They Resorting to Propaganda?

As far as Israel is concerned; ongoing war crimes in Gaza have stripped the Netanyahu regime of all sorts of moral high grounds and legitimacy. Unwise strikes on Iran’s enrichment sites and residential areas are laced with high potentials of triggering a destructive nuclear clash in the region. After October attacks of Hamas, now, Iran has dented the much talked about invincibility of Israel with missile strikes. Propaganda is the only option left to cover up the misadventure. This would also be helpful in dragging the USA in war despite growing criticism and questions on Trump administration at internal front. Question rightly arises that why do the Indian state aligned media outlets are joining the Israeli chorus? Obviously, both states are trying to distract the attention of the world from their unwarranted acts of aggression and war crimes. But there is something more sinister and complicated from the much obviously intended disillusionment.

Commonalities of Modi – Netanyahu Regimes

Let’s focus on some relevant shocking facts reflecting the true nature of Indo-Israel bonding-:

One: Anti- Muslim sentiments run like blood in the ideological veins of regimes led by Modi and Netanyahu. Growing Islamophobia in India under the watch of BJP and bleak genocidal history of current Israeli government soaked with blood of Palestinians needs no further elaboration.

Two: Both Israel and India are trying to hide their war crimes by accusing the victims ( Palestinians and Kashmiris ) of terrorism and radicalization.

Three: India is following the Israeli model in IIOJK in the form of enforced demographic changes and establishment of illegal settlements of non-Kashmiri Hindus

Four: Genocide is the common obsession of both oppressive regimes. India and Israel share a shameful history of targeting non-combatant civilians and staging false flag operations to justify the state sponsored brutal violence.

Five: Greater Israel and Akhand Bharat rhetoric pose a wider challenge to the global order . In this context, nuclear capability of adversaries especially any Muslim state is not acceptable to India and Israel . Targeted propaganda against the nuclear program of opponents is a common trait. Recently , India flooded the media platforms with fake news about leakage from the nuclear sites of Pakistan due to flop missile strikes of IAF. So is the case with Israel ; which has left no stone unturned to paint a bleak picture about Iranian nuclear sites.

Joint Plans Against Balochistan : Sinister Study Project at MEMRI Website

Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a Washington-based Think Tank founded by Yigal Carmon , a former Israeli Intelligence Officer, launched the “Balochistan Studies Project” on 12 Jun 2025 and has appointed Mir Yar Baloch, as its Special Advisor. Mir Yar Baloch is known (BLA supporter) for his anti Pakistan rant and pro-Indian rhetoric. nexus is clear and undeniable: a BLA-supporting, antiPakistan persona, serving Indian interests, is given a veneer of academic legitimacy by a partisan foreign think tank. This is not a coincidence; it is a coordinated campaign. Their shared objective is to bleed Pakistan by a thousand cuts, using ethnic and sectarian fiction as their weapon of choice. They don’t want to solve problems; they want to create and magnify them.

Conclusion

Accusing Pakistan, China and Russia of aiding Iran is nothing but Indo-Israeli information operation to deflect international attention from own blunders. Idea was pushed to justify heightened regional aggression and isolate Tehran. Pakistan always seeks stability in region without entanglement in orchestrated conflicts. Whenever unilateral actions face global scrutiny, disinformation campaigns are launched to broaden the scope of blame. The current Indo-Israel messaging fits that template exactly. The collaboration between India and Israel in promoting separatism in Balochistan through a dubious think tank (MEMRI) reflects another bleak convergence of interests between two regimes with a track record of state oppression and regional destabilization. Solution lies in transparency , undeterred proliferation of truth and absolute accountability of rogue states like India and Israel.