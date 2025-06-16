Rs25bn allocated to provide power bills relief through solarization: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has announced that Rs. 25 billion has been allocated in the budget to provide relief to the public in electricity costs through solarization. He expressed gratitude to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Sindh for this initiative. He said it is Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision to provide affordable and free electricity to the people of Sindh, especially the underprivileged and impoverished segments of society. The government is actively working on supplying solar panels and implementing solarization across the province. The Sindh Energy Department is taking all possible steps on a priority basis in this regard. The Minister further said that various public welfare initiatives will be implemented using the block budget included in the budget. Nasir Shah added that the Sindh government has enough majority to pass the budget without needing any external support or votes.

He also criticized the conduct of opposition members during the Chief Minister’s budget speech, stating that they crossed ethical boundaries by obstructing the Chief Minister’s dais, despite prior agreements on speech timings. He emphasized that leadership should not be targeted, a point on which even the opposition had agreed. Nasir Shah stated that elected representatives are the voice of the people in the assemblies. Through block allocations, schemes proposed by assembly members will be included. He described the opposition’s protest style in the assembly as unusual. Referring to an incident, he said the Opposition Leader made false claims-Ali Khursheedi went to Faryal Talpur, who responded by saying that the opposition’s approach was inappropriate.

He reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has worked across Sindh without discrimination. The Minister said that the people have rewarded PPP’s service, and special priority is being given to Karachi. On international affairs, he stated that PPP does not support war but acknowledged that Israel’s military installations are being destroyed. He said Muslims around the world are pleased to see the destruction inflicted upon Israel.