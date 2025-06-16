PMD issues latest rain alert for Karachiites

After enduring days of sweltering heat, residents of Karachi may finally receive some respite as parts of the metropolis are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said weather conditions will remain humid and partly cloudy during the next 24 hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 36°C and 38°C. The minimum temperature recorded in the past 24 hours was 30°C.

Humidity levels remain high, currently recorded at 73 per cent, while warm north-westerly winds are blowing at a speed of 3km per hour.

The forecast comes amid an active pre-monsoon weather system that began affecting the eastern regions of Sindh on Saturday evening. The PMD had earlier issued an advisory regarding the system, warning of potential weather changes in parts of the province, including Karachi.

Meanwhile, a separate westerly wave is influencing upper and central regions of the country, and is expected to persist through Sunday and Monday. As a result, partly cloudy weather with chances of dust storms, rain, and thundershowers has been predicted at isolated locations in northeast and south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Light to moderate rainfall has already been recorded in several cities including Gujrat, Mangla, Sialkot, Islamabad, Murree, Mir Khani, Kalam, Dir, Drosh, Rawalakot and Gupis.

Saturday witnessed extreme temperatures, with the highest mercury levels recorded in Turbat and Pasni, where the temperature soared to a scorching 49°C.

Karachi has recently experienced a prolonged hot spell, prompting concerns over heatstroke and dehydration, especially during peak daytime hours. While the upcoming rain may offer temporary relief, authorities have urged citizens to stay alert for potential urban flooding in low-lying areas and take necessary precautions.