Penn state creates world’s first computer without silicon using atom-thin materials

Engineers at Pennsylvania State University have made a major breakthrough by building the world’s first computer entirely from atom-thin, two-dimensional materials—without using any silicon. This development could open the door to smaller, more energy-efficient electronic devices in the future.

According to a study published in Nature, the new computer uses two advanced 2D materials: molybdenum disulfide for n-type transistors and tungsten diselenide for p-type transistors. These transistors are essential components in CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) circuits, which power nearly all modern electronics.

“This is the first time a computer has been made completely from 2D semiconductors,” said Dr. Saptarshi Das, lead researcher and engineering professor at Penn State. He explained that unlike silicon, which loses performance at extremely small scales, 2D materials keep their impressive electronic features even when they’re just a few atoms thick.

The team used a method called metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) to grow ultra-thin layers of these materials. They built over 1,000 of each type of transistor and carefully adjusted their voltage levels to successfully run a working CMOS circuit.

Although the prototype computer runs at a much slower speed—just 25 kilohertz compared to today’s commercial chips—it proves that computing without silicon is possible. “Our 2D CMOS computer runs on very low voltage and uses minimal power,” said Subir Ghosh, a doctoral researcher and lead author of the study.

While this model is not intended for commercial use yet, it lays the foundation for next-generation electronics. In the future, this technology could lead to lightweight, flexible, and more power-efficient devices for use in wearables, medical tools, or space tech.