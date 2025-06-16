ATC rejects more chances as Imran Khan refuses polygraph tests twice

LAHORE – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has issued a written verdict denying any further chances to PTI founder Imran Khan after he refused to undergo polygraphic and photogrammetric tests twice. The three-page ruling highlights that the investigation has been hindered by his repeated non-cooperation.

The court stated that Imran Khan was given full and fair opportunities to prove his innocence. However, due to his consistent refusal and lack of cooperation with the investigation team, no progress has been made so far. This, the court emphasized, raises serious concerns about the fairness and completion of the ongoing probe.

According to the verdict, while ordinary suspects are not allowed to reject such tests, Imran Khan has declined not only the tests but also meetings with investigators. The court expressed concern over how a proper investigation can proceed when the main suspect continues to avoid key legal procedures.

Judge Manzar Ali acknowledged the defense’s argument that a person cannot be forced to take a polygraph test. However, he stressed that repeated refusals from the accused are obstructing justice and slowing down the case unnecessarily. The suspect, the judge noted, appears to be trying to escape trial proceedings.

As a result, the court made it clear that no third chance would be granted, stating that further attempts are unlikely to produce any useful results. Instead, the court has instructed the investigation team to continue their work using other technical methods available.

This decision marks a key turning point in the case, placing increased pressure on investigators to conclude the probe without the cooperation of the suspect.