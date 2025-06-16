PM Shehbaz: Tax law changes must not be used to harass honest taxpayers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized that new amendments in tax laws must not be misused to pressure or harass honest taxpayers. He made the remarks during a key meeting held in Islamabad on Monday, which focused on the performance and policies of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The meeting discussed the issue of arrest powers related to sales tax defaulters. PM Shehbaz clarified that the power to arrest has existed in the law since the 1990s. However, he added that the current amendments are being made in light of recent decisions by higher courts and must ensure fairness and accountability.

He made it clear that harassing those who regularly pay taxes is unacceptable. “The dignity and respect of the business community are very important to us,” the Prime Minister stated. He further said that such arrest powers should be reserved only for serious and high-level defaulters, not for small businesses or compliant citizens.

To prevent abuse of the law, Shehbaz Sharif instructed officials to develop a strong external review mechanism. He also directed that protective clauses be included in the Finance Act to limit misuse. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of involving coalition partners in discussions before finalizing these measures.

The government has now decided to form a special committee to review the matter thoroughly. The meeting was attended by key figures, including federal ministers, FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and other senior government officials. The decision is seen as part of efforts to balance effective tax collection with the protection of citizens’ rights.